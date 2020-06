FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Barack Obama awards the Medal of Freedom to former U.S. Ambassador to Ireland Jean Kennedy Smith during a ceremony at the White House in Washington February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

(Reuters) - Jean Kennedy Smith, a former U.S. ambassador to Ireland and the last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy, died on Wednesday at age 92, the New York Times reported.

Smith, the eighth of Joseph and Rose Kennedy’s nine children who served as the ambassador to Ireland in the 1990s, died at her home in Manhattan, Smith’s daughter Kym told the Times.

Reuters could not immediately reach the family for comment.