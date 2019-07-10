Politics
July 10, 2019 / 6:48 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Labor Secretary Acosta defends Epstein plea deal

1 Min Read

U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta makes a statement on his involvement in a non-prosecution agreement with financier Jeffrey Epstein, who has now been charged with sex trafficking in underage girls, during a news conference at the Labor Department in Washington, U.S., July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Secretary Alex Acosta on Wednesday praised the new case against financier Jeffrey Epstein on sex trafficking charges and defended the role he played as a federal prosecutor in reaching a plea deal with Epstein that has been criticized as too lenient.

“Without the work of our prosecutors, Epstein would have gotten away with” a lesser state charge that would have let him avoid jail time, Acosta told reporters.

(Story refiled to remove extraneous quotation marks in paragraph two)

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Makini Brice; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below