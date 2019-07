FILE PHOTO: U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta speaks at the North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) 2019 legislative conference in Washington, U.S., April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta will hold news conference later on Wednesday addressing the 2008 plea deal with financier Jeffrey Epstein that he made as a U.S. prosecutor in Florida, Axios reported.

Acosta is expected to make a statement at 2:30 p.m. (1830 GMT), Axios and other news outlets reported.