Trump's labor chief Acosta to address Epstein plea deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta called a news conference on Wednesday to address his role in a non-prosecution agreement more than 10 years ago with financier Jeffrey Epstein, who has now been charged with sex trafficking in underage girls.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta speaks at the North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) 2019 legislative conference in Washington, U.S., April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Acosta, who was a U.S. prosecutor in Florida at the time, is scheduled to make a statement and answer questions at 2:30 p.m. (1830 GMT), the Labor Department said in a statement.

White House officials did not respond to a request for comment on whether Acosta would resign at the news conference.

The deal has come under fresh scrutiny after a Miami Herald investigation shed new light on it, spurring federal prosecutors in New York this week to file new sex trafficking charges against Epstein.

The federal 2007 non-prosecution agreement in Florida, where Acosta was serving as a U.S. attorney, allowed Epstein to reach a plea deal in 2008 on a lesser prostitution offense and serve 13 months in a county jail, with leave during the day. He also had to register as a sex offender. A judge earlier this year ruled the deal was illegal.

On Monday, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan said it was not bound by the plea deal and accused Epstein of luring dozens of girls, some as young as 14, and coercing them into sex acts. Epstein remains in jail while he awaits his bond hearing scheduled for Monday morning.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Professional Responsibility, which investigates alleged misconduct by department lawyers is reviewing how Acosta and the other prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida handled the Epstein deal.

Most of its findings are heavily redacted and do not name people subject to its inquiries, although it has issued public reports in some high profile matters in the past.

The Justice Department disclosed the review into Acosta earlier this year after Republican U.S. Senator Ben Sasse raised concerns about the handling of the Epstein case with then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, according to a person familiar with their conversation.

A status of the review is unknown. The Justice Department has said Attorney General Barr is recused from the matter because of his prior employment with the law firm Kirkland & Ellis, which represented Epstein at the time. Acosta also previously worked for the firm.

Democrats in Congress have called for Acosta to resign, over the “sweetheart deal” and urged the Justice Department to release its review publicly.

Acosta defended his handling of the case in a pair of tweets on Tuesday. Republican President Donald Trump separately backed Acosta in comments to reporters but added that he would look into the matter.

Alan Dershowitz, a lawyer who defended Epstein in the Florida case, defended the deal in a televised interview with CBS on Wednesday: “The feds thought it was the best they could do.”

Lawyer Brad Edwards, who represented 13 women who have accused Epstein of sex crimes, separately told CBS that more potential victims have come forward since Monday and that he estimates there are “well in excess of 50.”

He added the government had a strong case against Epstein in Florida and it was unclear why Acosta struck the deal without notifying victims.

“He has a lot of explaining to do,” Edwards said.