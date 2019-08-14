Jeffrey Epstein accuser sues financier's estate, Maxwell, others

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A woman who has accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual misconduct on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against the financier’s estate, Epstein’s former associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and three unnamed staff members who worked for Epstein in New York, according to a court filing.

Jennifer Araoz, the plaintiff, filed her lawsuit in a New York state court in Manhattan. She had said in an interview on NBC last month that she had been recruited outside her New York City school to spend time with Epstein, and eventually give him massages, when she was 14.