FILE PHOTO: Security personnel and people are seen at the entrance of the Metropolitan Correctional Center jail where financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - An autopsy has concluded that the cause of death for financier Jeffrey Epstein was suicide by hanging, a spokeswoman for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner said on Friday.

Spokeswoman Aja Worthy-Davis said an official report on Epstein’s death would be disclosed on Friday.