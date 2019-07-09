Attorney General Barr won't recuse himself from New York case against Epstein: official

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Attorney General William Barr at the FBI National Academy Graduation Ceremony in Quantico, Virginia, U.S., June 7, 2019 REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr will not recuse himself from involvement in the new indictment unveiled this week by federal prosecutors in Manhattan charging financier Jeffrey Epstein with sex trafficking, a Justice Department official said Tuesday.

The official added, however, that Barr has been and will remain recused from overseeing the department’s review into how federal prosecutors in Florida, including now-Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, previously reached a plea deal with Epstein that has since come under scrutiny as being too lenient.

His recusal in that review stems from Barr’s prior work with the law firm Kirkland & Ellis. Acosta also previously worked at the firm.