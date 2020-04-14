Appeals court upholds Jeffrey Epstein's non-prosecution deal

FILE PHOTO: U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry March 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters July 10, 2019. New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld a 2007 deal between federal prosecutors and Jeffrey Epstein that allowed the financier to avoid federal sex trafficking charges, finding it did not violate his victims’ rights.

“It’s not a result we like, but it’s the result we think the law requires,” the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals wrote in its opinion, which overturned a ruling by a federal judge last year voiding the agreement.

Epstein was arrested on new sex trafficking charges last year and hanged himself while in jail awaiting trial.