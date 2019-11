FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter delivers a lecture on the eradication of the Guinea worm, at the House of Lords in London, Britain February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

(Reuters) - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was admitted to an Atlanta hospital on Monday for a procedure to relieve brain pressure from bleeding caused by recent falls, the Carter Center said in a statement.

Carter, 95, was the 39th president of the United States, serving one term from 1977 until 1981.