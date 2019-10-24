Former U.S. President Carter leaves hospital after breaking pelvis

FILE PHOTO: Feb 14, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Former USA president Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter in attendance at the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

(Reuters) - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter left hospital on Thursday after being admitted with a minor pelvic fracture, the Carter Center said, following the second accident this month for the country’s oldest living president.

Carter, 95, fell at his home in Plains, Georgia, on Monday night and was looking forward to returning there to continue recuperating, the center said in a statement.

Carter, known for humanitarian work including efforts to end what he has called “apartheid” for Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, had also fallen at his home earlier this month and required stitches to his face.

He resumed work soon after on a homebuilding project for the nonprofit group Habitat for Humanity.

In May, the Democrat broke his hip, also at home, and required surgery.. He was hospitalized briefly in 2017 for dehydration and was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2015.

Carter, a former peanut farmer, was the 39th president and served one term from 1977 to 1981. His presidency is best remembered for the Iran hostage crisis, an economic recession and the Camp David Accords, which led to an Egypt-Israel peace treaty.

After his presidency, Carter immersed himself in international work to end conflicts and advance human rights, winning a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.