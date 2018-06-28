'Proud to be a Jackson': Paris Jackson thanks grandfather Joe

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Michael Jackson’s daughter has paid an emotional tribute to her grandfather Joe, posting a photo showing her holding his hand during his final hours and saying he made her and others “proud to be a Jackson.”

FILE PHOTO: Paris Jackson arrives for the opening ceremony of the 25th Life Ball in Vienna, Austria, June 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Paris Jackson, 20, the only daughter of “Thriller” singer Michael, also said on Instagram that, despite previous periods of estrangement, many members of the extended family visited Joe Jackson before his death on Wednesday at age 89.

The patriarch of the musical dynasty that produced the Jackson 5 and solo pop acts Michael, Janet and La Toya Jackson, died almost nine years to the day of Michael Jackson’s June 25, 2009 death from a drug overdose at age 50.

Paris Jackson, a model and actress, who with her two brothers was raised by her grandparents after her father’s death, said she would cherish her time with her grandfather “especially our last moments.”

“being able to hold your hand, lay with you and cuddle you, give you kisses all over your cheeks and forehead, meant more to me than you’ll ever know. quoting advice you gave me when i was a little kid and seeing your eyes light up, sharing stories my dad used to tell me about you, telling a joke and hearing you laugh for the last time,” she wrote on her Instagram account late on Wednesday.

Jackson posted a photo of her holding her grandfather’s hand, wearing a hospital ID bracelet, as well as pictures of Joe Jackson in his younger days.

Father of 11, and with some 30 grandchildren, Joe Jackson was known for verbally and physically abusing his children when training them as singers and dancers. Michael Jackson, who recounted fear and beatings, cut his father out of his will.

Despite a history of feuding and rivalries, Paris suggested many of the family rallied around in Joe’s final days.

“everyone that came to visit you, came with love, respect, and so much pride in their hearts for you. proud of you, proud to be your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, proud to have your strength and share the dynasty you spent your life creating, and proud to be a jackson,” she wrote.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced for Joe Jackson, who died at a hospice in Las Vegas, according to celebrity website TMZ.

Janet Jackson, the most successful of the remaining siblings, has not yet commented publicly on her father’s death.