March 25, 2018 / 12:46 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Academy of Motion Pictures chief denies sexual harassment allegation: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization behind the Oscars, has denied a sexual harassment allegation, Variety reported on Saturday.

Motion Picture Academy President John Bailey speaks at the Foreign Language Film nominees cocktail reception in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 2, 2018. REUTERS/David McNew

In a memo sent to academy staff, President John Bailey said allegations in Hollywood trade publications that he tried to touch a woman inappropriately a decade ago on a movie set were untrue, Variety reported.

A representative for Bailey did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters could not independently confirm any of the allegations.

Bailey, a cinematographer whose credits range from “Groundhog Day” to “How to Be a Latin Lover,” said in the memo that media reports describing complaints to the academy were false and served only to tarnish his 50-year career, Variety reported.

Reporting By Andrew Hay; Editing by Nick Zieminski

