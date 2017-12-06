FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French singer Johnny Hallyday dies at 74 after battle with cancer
Democrats flex muscles as Congress confronts shutdown
Democrats flex muscles as Congress confronts shutdown
Google pulls YouTube from Amazon devices, escalating spat
Google pulls YouTube from Amazon devices, escalating spat
Hundreds of homes destroyed by California wildfire
Hundreds of homes destroyed by California wildfire
#Entertainment News
December 6, 2017 / 3:11 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

French singer Johnny Hallyday dies at 74 after battle with cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Johnny Hallyday, a singer known as the “French Elvis” who helped popularize rock ‘n roll in his country, has died at 74 after a battle with cancer, the office of the French president said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: French rock singer Johnny Hallyday (L) performs at the Stade de France in Saint Denis, Paris suburb, France, May 29, 2009. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

“For more than 50 years, he was a vibrant icon,” President Emmanuel Macron’s office said in a statement.

Hallyday sold more than 100 million records and his gravelly voice and cowboy swagger won him an army of followers in France and elsewhere in the French-speaking world.

“Johnny Hallyday has left us,” the singer’s wife, Laeticia, said in a statement to Agence France Presse. “I write these words without believing them. But yet, it’s true. My man is no longer with us.”

An agent for Hallyday did not immediately return a call or email seeking comment.

Hallyday, who issued his first recording in 1959, had been preparing a new album and stage tour when news of his treatment for respiratory difficulties in a Paris hospital was announced last month.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten in Paris, Additional reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles and Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
