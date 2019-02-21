Actor Jussie Smollett arrested in Chicago: police spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Jussie Smollett poses in the photo room at the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo

(Reuters) - Actor Jussie Smollett has been arrested after he was charged with lying to police when he claimed he was attacked and beaten by two masked men shouting racist and homophobic slurs, Chicago police said on Thursday on Twitter.

Smollett, a 36-year-old black, openly gay actor on the hip-hop TV drama “Empire,” ignited a firestorm on social media by telling police on Jan. 29 that two apparent supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump had struck him, put a noose around his neck and poured bleach over him.

Smollett is under arrest and in custody of detectives, Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department said on Twitter on Thursday.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved felony criminal charges against Smollett for disorderly conduct and filing a false police report, Guglielmi said on Wednesday on Twitter.