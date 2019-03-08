Entertainment News
March 8, 2019 / 10:19 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Actor Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 counts by grand jury: local media

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Jussie Smollett exits Cook County Department of Corrections after posting bail in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Lott/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A grand jury in Chicago has returned a 16-count felony indictment against television actor Jussie Smollett, accusing him of filing a false police report of being the victim of a hate-crime assault, local media reported on Friday, citing court records.

Smollett, who is black and openly gay and plays a gay character on the Fox network hip-hop drama “Empire,” was previously charged in a criminal complaint with lying to police about a supposed racist and homophobic attack on Jan. 29 by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicgo; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Leslie Adler

