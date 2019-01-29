Assault on 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett could be 'hate crime': police

FILE PHOTO: 2017 BET Awards – Photo Room – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 25/06/2017 - Jussie Smollett. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(Reuters) - Chicago police on Tuesday said they were investigating an assault on “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett as a possible hate crime after two men yelled racial and homophobic slurs and at one point wrapped a rope around his neck.

The 36-year-old African-American actor, who is gay, was reported to be in good condition after taking himself to a hospital, police said.

“Given the severity of the allegations, we are taking this investigation very seriously and treating it as a possible hate crime,” Chicago police said in a statement.

Police called it a “possible racially motivated” attack.