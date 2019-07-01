Kim Kardashian to drop Kimono name from shapewear after objections

FILE PHOTO: Kim Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion awards in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian said on Monday she would rename her Kimono shapewear line after people in Japan said her use of the term to brand undergarments was disrespectful.

Kardashian said she had announced the Kimono products in June “with the best intentions in mind,” and she appreciated the feedback she had received.

“My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name,” she wrote on Twitter.

Kimono in Japanese means “thing that’s worn” and refers to full-length robes with sashes donned for formal occasions such as weddings and funerals. Her use of the word on undergarments and filing for a trademark annoyed many people.

“Kimono is not underwear! Stop trademark registration! Don’t make the word kimono yours!” Twitter user Ruu wrote shortly after the launch announcement, echoing a common theme.