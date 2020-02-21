Paris fast food joint revels in Kim and Kanye's visit

A man cycles past the Strasbourg Saint-Denis branch of the chicken chain KFC where a commemorative plaque on the self-ordering kiosk used by celebrity couple?Kim Kardashian?and?Kanye West?was installed by the branch in Paris, France, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - A fast food ordering board has become an unlikely tourist draw in Paris after Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West used it to order up some fried treats.

The celebrity couple popped into the branch of Kentucky Fried Chicken on their way to the nearby headquarters of haute couture designer Jean-Paul Gaultier on Wednesday.

The store has now put up a plaque next to the screen the reality TV star and the hit rapper used. And fans keen to keep up with the Kardashians’ culinary tastes have been pouring in to take selfies.

“We were clearly very surprised to see them. We’ve already had a positive boost to our sales,” said Diam Samake, the 32-year-old manager of the KFC branch.

The small sign just above the touch screen reads: “Kim Kardashian et Kanye West ont commandé sur cette borne le 19.02.2020” - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ordered at this terminal on Feb. 19 2020.