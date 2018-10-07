Emmy-winning comedian Katt Williams arrested in Oregon assault

(Reuters) - Emmy-winning comedian Katt Williams was arrested for allegedly assaulting a limousine driver at a Portland, Oregon airport in a confrontation over the transportation of the celebrity’s dog, authorities said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Cast member Katt Williams poses at the premiere for "Father Figures" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Airport police said Williams, 47, got into an argument late on Friday with the driver after Williams asked for a ride with his dog from a private aviation terminal to a performance center in the city.

“The victim sustained minor injuries to the face including swelling and cuts,” a police report said.

Williams left the scene in another vehicle. He was found on Saturday and booked on a fourth-degree assault charge, the report said.

Williams has not spoken to the media about the incident, and a publicist for him was not immediately available for comment.

This case has been referred to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution, police said.

Earlier this year, Williams won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his appearance in the show “Atlanta.”

Local news reports said Williams was in Portland to perform a comedy show.