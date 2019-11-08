Late Prodigy singer Flint's belongings sell for nearly $450,000

FILE PHOTO: Prodigy vocalist Keith Flint performs at the Gurten Festival near Berne, July 15, 2005. Some 16,000 people attend the three-day long festival which takes place on the Gurten hill. Picture taken July 15. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Clothes, furniture and music awards belonging to Keith Flint, the late frontman of the Prodigy, have sold for nearly $450,000 at auction, eight months after the 49-year-old singer was found dead at his home.

From body jewelry to shoes, some 170 lots were offered “to assist with the settlement of the estate’s liabilities”, according to Cambridge auctioneer Cheffins. It said the Thursday evening sale had raised just under 350,000 pounds ($448,245) “surpassing all expectations”.

“The night saw strong bidding on all of the lots and we are delighted to have achieved such a total on behalf of the estate,” Cheffins said on Twitter.

Three MTV Music Awards Flint received in the late 1990s sold for 16,000 pounds while an oak and steel bed he is said to have helped design went for 8,500 pounds. Other auction items included art and discs.

A figurehead of Britain’s 1990s rave movement, the “Firestarter” and “Breathe” singer, who often sported eye makeup and colorful hairstyles, died in March.

An inquest in May found he had died as a result of hanging and drugs in his system but there was not enough evidence to determine Flint committed suicide.