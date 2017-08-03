FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lionel Richie, Gloria Estefan lead 2017 Kennedy Center honorees
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
August 3, 2017 / 3:53 PM / 2 months ago

Lionel Richie, Gloria Estefan lead 2017 Kennedy Center honorees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Veteran musician Lionel Richie, hip-hop star and actor LL Cool J and Cuban-American singer and actress Gloria Estefan will receive the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors this year, CBS network said Thursday.

The 40th Kennedy Center Honors, to air on CBS on Dec. 26, is one of the highest awards in American culture, celebrating lifetime achievements through the performing arts.

Other 2017 honorees are television writer-producer Norman Lear and dancer, choreographer and actress Carmen de Lavallade.

“The Kennedy Center Honors spotlights the extraordinary careers of five artists whose talent and ingenuity have enriched and shaped cultural life in America,” David M. Rubenstein, chairman of the Kennedy Center, said in a statement.

The awards will be presented at a gala at Washington D.C.’s Kennedy Center Opera House on Dec. 3, and is expected to be attended by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by James Dalgleish

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.