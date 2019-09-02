Actor Kevin Hart injured in Los Angeles car accident

FILE PHOTO: Kevin Hart poses during the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards ceremony at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo

(Reuters) - Actor Kevin Hart suffered major injuries in a car accident in Los Angeles early on Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

Hart, 40, was being driven in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda shortly after midnight on Mulholland Highway when the driver lost control of the car and it tumbled down an embankment, CHP said in a statement.

CHP did not elaborate on the nature of Hart’s injuries, but TMZ reported that he injured his back.

The driver, Jared Black, also suffered major injuries in the accident, CHP said. He was not under the influence of alcohol at the time, CHP added.

Hart, who is known for his stand-up comedy and comic roles in movies including “Ride Along,” was able to leave the scene of the crash with a second passenger, who was not badly hurt, and head to his home nearby to get medical attention, CHP said.

Hart was taken to Northridge Hospital Medical Center and the driver was taken to another hospital.

Hart’s publicist did not respond to requests for comment.