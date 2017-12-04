Netflix to start House of Cards production in 2018 without Kevin Spacey

(Reuters) - Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) said on Monday the final season of “House of Cards” will start production in 2018 and will not star Kevin Spacey, who is facing a number of allegations of sexual misconduct.

FILE PHOTO: 71st Tony Awards Arrivals New York City, U.S., 11/06/2017 - Actor Kevin Spacey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/File Photo

“We have made an arrangement to produce six seasons of ‘House of Cards’. It will be an eight-episode season. It will start production in early 2018 and it will not involve Kevin Spacey,” Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said at a UBS media conference.

Sarandos said the final season would star Robin Wright in the lead. She has co-starred with Spacey in the last five seasons of the hit political drama.

The streaming company suspended production of the upcoming sixth and final season of the show, in which Spacey plays U.S. president Frank Underwood.

Spacey apologized to actor Anthony Rapp, who had accused him of trying to seduce him in 1986 when Rapp was 14. CNN also reported that eight current and former “House of Cards” employees, who were not identified, alleged sexual misconduct against Spacey.

Spacey is one of several big names in the entertainment business to be accused of sexual misconduct by people coming forward in the wake of allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein.