(Reuters) - Netflix Inc said on Monday the final season of “House of Cards” will start production in 2018 and will not star Kevin Spacey.

FILE PHOTO: 71st Tony Awards Arrivals New York City, U.S., 11/06/2017 - Actor Kevin Spacey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/File Photo

The final season will have eight episodes, the company said at a UBS media conference.