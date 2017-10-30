Actor Kevin Spacey declares he lives life as a gay man

(Reuters) - After years of refusing to address rumors about his sexuality, Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey said on Sunday he has chosen to live his life as a gay man.

71st Tony Awards – Arrivals – New York City, U.S., 11/06/2017 - Actor Kevin Spacey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Spacey also apologized to fellow actor Anthony Rapp for an incident Rapp said occurred in 1986. Rapp, who went on to star in the Broadway musical “Rent,” was 14 at the time and starting his career on Broadway.

Spacey, 58, who won Oscars for “The Usual Suspects” and “American Beauty,” made his remarks in a post on Twitter.

In an interview with BuzzFeed, Rapp described attending a party hosted by Spacey in which the actor picked him up, brought him to a bed and lay down on top of him after other guests left. Rapp, who said he had the impression Spacey was drunk, pushed him away and left.

Spacey said he was horrified to hear Rapp’s story of the encounter, which he said he did not remember because it occurred more than 30 years ago. He also said he owed Rapp a “sincere apology” for what he said would have been “deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.”

Rapp’s story “has encouraged me to address other things in my life,” Spacey wrote. “I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I now choose to live life as a gay man.”

“I want to deal with this honestly and openly,” he said, “and that starts with me examining my own behavior.”

Spacey, a Tony Award winner for “Lost in Yonkers,” stars in the Netflix political drama “House of Cards.” He also served for 10 years as artistic director of London’s Old Vic theater company.

Hollywood and some top U.S. companies have been rocked in recent weeks by allegations from scores of women that executives had sexually harassed them.

The New York Times reported this month that Harvey Weinstein, co-founder of The Weinstein Company which has been one of Hollywood’s most influential forces since its launch in October 2005, had reached eight previously undisclosed settlements with women who accused him of sexual harassment and unwanted physical contact.

The New Yorker magazine also reported that 13 women had claimed that Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted them.

Weinstein, who has since been fired from the company as chief executive, has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone. Reuters has been unable to independently confirm any of the allegations.