Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas tells People magazine

FILE PHOTO: Actor Kirk Douglas arrives to receive an inaugural award for Excellence in film presented by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival at a black-tie gala fundraiser in his honor at the Bacara Resort & Spa in Santa Barbara, California, July 30, 2006. REUTERS/Phil Klein/File Photo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actor Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103, his son Michael Douglas told People magazine on Wednesday.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Michael Douglas said in an exclusive statement to People.

“To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to,” Douglas added.