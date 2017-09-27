A wedding is coming: Game of Thrones actors announce engagement

FILE PHOTO - Actor Kit Harington (R) and actress Rose Leslie (L) pose for photographers as they arrive at the Olivier Awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Britain April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Picture

LONDON (Reuters) - “Game of Thrones” actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who enjoyed an on-screen romance in the HBO television hit series, announced their engagement in Britain’s Times newspaper on Wednesday.

Harington, who plays Jon Snow in the fantasy drama, met Leslie, who played Ygritte, in 2011 while filming the second season of the Emmy-winning show in Iceland.

“If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love,” Harington told Vogue magazine in an interview last year.

The British duo, both 30, had only a brief on-screen romance before Leslie’s character, Ygritte, died in the arms of Snow in season four. Her final words, “You know nothing, Jon Snow,” have became one of the show’s most famous lines.

(The story corrects spelling of Harington’s surname from Harrington.)