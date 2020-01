FILE PHOTO: Jul 27, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kobe Bryant is pictured with his daughter Gianna at the WNBA All Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

(Reuters) - Kobe Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also on the helicopter that crashed near Los Angeles on Sunday, killing him and all four others on board, several major U.S. media outlets reported.

A teammate from Bryant’s daughter’s basketball team, a parent of the teammate, and the pilot were also killed, NBC News reported.