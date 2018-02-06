Kylie Jenner introduces baby Stormi with an Instagram snap

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the celebrity Kardashian clan, revealed on Tuesday that she had named her new baby daughter Stormi, and posted the first picture of her.

Jenner, 20, posted a close-up photo on her Instagram account showing a baby dressed in pink clasping her pink manicured thumb.

The post was titled simply “Stormi.”

Jenner announced on Sunday that her child with rapper Travis Scott was born on Feb. 1 and apologized for keeping her pregnancy secret from her 101 million Instagram followers and other fans.

Jenner has parlayed her family’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reality TV show into a lucrative cosmetics line.

Stormi is the second of three additions to the Kardashian clan this year. Half-sister Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband Kanye West announced the arrival in January of their third child, a girl they called Chicago, who was born to a surrogate.

Jenner’s other half-sister, Khloe Kardashian, is seven months pregnant with her basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Stormi joins Kardashian cousins North, Saint, Reign, Dream, Mason and Penelope.