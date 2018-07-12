Lip gloss boss: Kylie Jenner to be youngest self-made billionaire

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is on track to become the youngest self-made billionaire in the United States thanks to the booming cosmetics company she launched two years ago, Forbes magazine reported on Wednesday.

Jenner, 20, half-sister of Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, debuted Kylie Cosmetics in 2016 with $29 lip kits containing matching lipstick and lip liner, and has since sold more than $630 million worth of makeup.

Forbes said it valued her company at nearly $800 million and that Jenner owns 100 percent of it.

Adding millions from TV programs, endorsements and after-tax dividends from her company, Forbes said Jenner was “conservatively” worth $900 million. Another year of growth would make her the youngest-self made billionaire ever, male or female, the magazine said.

Jenner first grabbed the spotlight as part of the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reality TV show with her mother and siblings. Forbes estimated that Kim Kardashian, who has her own cosmetics, clothing and mobile games lines, is worth $350 million.

In an interview with Forbes, Jenner credited social media for helping drive her success.

“Social media is an amazing platform,” she said. “I have such easy access to my fans and my customers.”

FILE PHOTO: Kylie Jenner arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between in New York City, U.S., May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo