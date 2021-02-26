'My heart is sick' says Lady Gaga on theft of her dogs

FILE PHOTO: Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - Camp: Notes on Fashion- Arrivals - New York City, U.S. – May 6, 2019 - Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo/File Photo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Lady Gaga said on Friday that her “heart is sick” after two of her French bulldogs were stolen at gunpoint in Hollywood this week.

Making her first comments on the seizure of the dogs, the pop singer said on her social media accounts that she would pay $500,000 for the safe return of the dogs, including from anyone who had bought or found them.

“My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness,” Gaga posted on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, alongside photos of the dogs.

The two dogs were seized when the person walking them in a residential area in Hollywood on Wednesday night was shot after a car pulled up alongside him and two men demanded at gunpoint that he turn over the animals, police in Los Angeles said in a statement.

The dog walker was shot once by one of them, and the men drove off with two dogs. A third escaped and was later found by police.

Police on Friday issued a brief description of two men in their 20s who are wanted for questioning in the attack.

“I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us,” Gaga said on Friday.

The singer praised the dog walker, Ryan Fischer, saying he “risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero.”

Fischer, 30, is expected to make a full recovery, his family told celebrity website TMZ on Friday.