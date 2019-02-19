Lagerfeld made Paris the 'fashion capital of the world': LVMH's Arnault

PARIS (Reuters) - Bernard Arnault, the head of French fashion house LVMH, confirmed on Tuesday the death of Karl Lagerfeld and said he had made Paris the world’s fashion capital.

“With the passing of Karl Lagerfeld we have lost a creative genius who helped to make Paris the fashion capital of the world and Fendi one of the most innovative Italian houses,” Arnault said in a statement.

“Fashion and culture has lost a great inspiration.”