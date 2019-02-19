Haute-couture designer Karl Lagerfeld has died: Chanel source

FILE PHOTO: German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - German haute-couture designer Karl Lagerfeld, artistic director at Chanel and an icon of the global fashion industry for over half a century, has died, a source at the French fashion house Chanel said on Tuesday. He was 85.

Lagerfeld, instantly recognizable in his dark suits, pony-tailed white hair and tinted sun glasses, was best known for his association with Chanel but simultaneously delivered collections for LVMH’s Fendi and his own eponymous label.

French celebrity online magazine Purepeople said Lagerfeld died on Tuesday morning after being rushed to a hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine just outside Paris the night before.

A spokesman for Chanel was not immediately available for comment.