Los Angeles man charged with selling fentanyl to rapper Mac Miller before his death

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A Los Angeles man who prosecutors say sold counterfeit oxycodone to rapper Mac Miller two days before his death from an accidental drug overdose was arrested on Wednesday on federal charges.

Cameron James Pettit, 28, is accused of selling Miller, the former boyfriend of pop star Ariana Grande, fentanyl-laced pills early on the morning of Sept. 5, 2018, federal prosecutors said.

The 26-year-old performer, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home on the morning of Sept. 7. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles County coroner ruled his death accidental following an autopsy.

Miller had spoken openly of his drug addiction in interviews and in his music, and dated Grande, 25, for about two years before the couple split earlier this year. Grande later released a song in which she sings affectionately of him.

Fentanyl is an extremely potent opioid about 100 times more powerful than morphine.