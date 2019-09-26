Third suspect arrested in rapper Mac Miller's drug death investigation

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A third suspect has been taken into custody on drug charges as part of an investigation into rapper Mac Miller’s death from a drug overdose in 2018, federal prosecutors said on Thursday.

Stephen Andrew Walter was arrested at his home in Los Angeles on Monday and charged with distributing and possessing a controlled substance, U.S. Attorney’s spokesman Thom Mrozek said.

Walter was ordered held without bond during a detention hearing conducted later that day, Mrozek said. It was not immediately clear if Walter had retained an attorney.

Earlier this week, 36-year-old Ryan Reavis was arrested at his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, in connection with the investigation. Police said they found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, pills, a doctor’s prescription pad and three guns at the residence.

On Sept. 4, Cameron James Pettit, 28, was arrested in Los Angeles on federal drug trafficking charges. Prosecutors said he supplied counterfeit oxycodone laced with fentanyl to Miller two days before the musician’s death.

Miller, a 26-year-old musician and producer born Malcolm James McCormick, was found unresponsive at his home in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sept. 7, 2018, and later pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy determined that Miller had suffered an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.