Co-founder of AC/DC Malcolm Young dies aged 64

LONDON (Reuters) - The co-founder of Australian heavy metal band AC/DC, Malcolm Young, has died, according to a statement on the band’s website.

Young, who had been in ill-health for several years, was 64.

He created AC/DC, best known for songs such as Back in Black and Highway to Hell, along with brother Angus.

“With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band. As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man,” Angus said in a statement.