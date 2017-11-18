FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Co-founder of AC/DC Malcolm Young dies aged 64
November 18, 2017 / 2:42 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Co-founder of AC/DC Malcolm Young dies aged 64

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The co-founder of Australian heavy metal band AC/DC, Malcolm Young, has died, according to a statement on the band’s website.

Young, who had been in ill-health for several years, was 64.

He created AC/DC, best known for songs such as Back in Black and Highway to Hell, along with brother Angus.

“With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band. As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man,” Angus said in a statement.

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Janet Lawrence

