FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Entertainment News
January 24, 2018 / 10:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

The Fall's Mark E. Smith dies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mark E. Smith, lead singer and songwriter of British post-punk band The Fall, died at home on Wednesday aged 60, the band’s manager said in a statement.

The statement by Pam Van Damned gave no details but said an update would follow in the coming days. bit.ly/2n911rO

In 2017, The Fall canceled shows due to concerns over the health of Smith who underwent treatment, media reports said.

Smith formed the band in 1976 and remained its only constant presence with many other members changing around him.

Smith also released two solo albums - 'The Post Nearly Man' in 1998 and 'Pander! Panda! Panzer!' in 2002. He is described as a "singular figure in post-punk" by Rolling Stone magazine. rol.st/2n9b93R

Reporting by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.