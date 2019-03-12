MMA fighter McGregor arrested in Florida after fan's phone smashed

(Reuters) - Conor McGregor was arrested in Miami Beach on Monday after a fan said the Irish mixed martial arts fighter smashed his phone and walked off with the shattered remains, police records show.

McGregor, 30, was booked into a correctional center on suspicion of robbery and criminal mischief, according to an arrest affidavit. The incident took place shortly after 5 a.m. (0900 GMT) on Monday.

McGregor was later released on a $125,000 bond, the Miami Herald reported.

Samuel Rabin Jr., a Miami-based attorney representing McGregor, said the fighter was involved in a “minor altercation involving a cellphone” and would cooperate fully with police, the Herald reported.

The arrest report, which did not identify McGregor by name, said “the victim attempted to take a picture of the defendant with his cell phone” outside a hotel.

“The defendant slapped the victim’s phone out of his hand, causing it to fall to the floor. The defendant then stomped on the victim’s phone several times, damaging it,” the report said, adding that the device was valued at $1,000.

McGregor was charged in April 2018 with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief after police said he attacked a charter bus in New York carrying UFC fighters, .

He later pleaded guilty to a reduced disorderly conduct charge.