Forty years after Mickey, Minnie Mouse gets her star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

NEW YORK (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Forty years after Mickey, Minnie Mouse is finally joining her beau on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, where the cartoon darling is poised to receive a star on Monday.

“America’s sweetheart”, as Minnie became known, will be immortalized with the 2,627th bronze star-plaque to adorn the legendary Hollywood strip.

The honoring of Minnie, who made her debut alongside her flame Mickey in the 1928 movie Steamboat Willie, was welcomed by U.S. pop star Katy Perry.

“After 90 years of serving looks & smiles as the polka dot queen, it’s time she got that recognition,” the top-selling singer wrote on Twitter.

Perry will co-host Minnie’s star dedication ceremony with The Walt Disney Company’s CEO, Robert Iger.

Walk of Fame ceremony organizers hailed the animated mouse’s “fun-loving, independent personality.”

“Minnie Mouse is a woman of the ages and her iconic status makes her a great addition to our Walk of Fame!” Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies, said in a statement.

It took Minnie four decades longer than her boyfriend to receive the same accolade because Disney only nominated her last year, she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.

“Maybe he was more popular back in the day,” she said.

Other Disney children’s idols who have had been honored on the Walk of Fame include Donald Duck, Winnie the Pooh and Snow White.