October 6, 2018 / 7:50 AM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Opera singer Montserrat Caballe dies in Barcelona, aged 85

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Opera singer Montserrat Caballe, who duetted with Freddie Mercury on the hit song “Barcelona”, died aged 85 early on Saturday, hospital officials said.

FILE PHOTO: Spanish opera singer Montserrat Caballe laughs during a concert at Konzerthaus in Vienna, Austria June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

Caballe died in Sant Pau hospital in the city of Barcelona, staff there said, without giving any further details.

She had been suffering from ill health for a number of years, news agency EFE reported.

The soprano released the song “Barcelona” with the Queen frontman in 1987 - and it was used again during the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, a year after Mercury’s death.

Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Writing by Alexander Smith; Editing by Andrew Heavens

