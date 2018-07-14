Nancy Sinatra, first wife of star Frank Sinatra dies at 101

(Reuters) - Nancy Sinatra, the first wife of the late, legendary singer and actor Frank Sinatra, died Friday at the age of 101, her daughter, also named Nancy Sinatra, said in an internet tweet.

“My mother passed away peacefully tonight at the age of 101,” the younger Nancy Sinatra, 78, wrote on her official Twitter page. “She was a blessing and the light of my life. God speed, Momma. Thank you for everything.”

The elder Nancy Sinatra was married for 12 years to one of the most famous stars of the 20th Century, who starred such blockbuster movies, as “From Here to Eternity,” and “Guys and Dolls”, and is known for his signature jazz song, “New York, New York.”

The couple, both New Jersey natives, had three children, and divorced in 1951, after her husband had a string of extramarital affairs which were made public in Hollywood gossip columns, The New York Times reported.

He married actress and Hollywood bombshell, Ava Gardner, just 10 days after his divorce from Nancy Sinatra.

But the pair remained close until Frank Sinatra’s death in 1998 at the age of 82, after a heart attack, the newspaper reported.

The late Nancy Sinatra never remarried and lived a quiet life in Beverly Hills, California and focused on charity work, the newspaper reported.

A spokesperson for the family could not be reached early Saturday, and no other details about her death were available.