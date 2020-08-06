U.S. record producer Detail charged with raping five women

FILE PHOTO: Songwriter Noel "Detail" Fisher poses at the 26th annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Hollywood, California April 22, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/File Photo

(Reuters) - Grammy Award-winning producer Detail, who once worked with Beyonce, has been charged with raping five women and sexually assaulting a sixth, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office said on Thursday.

Detail, whose birth name is Noel Fisher, was charged with assaulting the women multiple times between 2010 and 2018, the District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

The women were aged between 18 and 31, and most of the alleged assaults took place at Detail’s home, the statement said.

Detail was arrested by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s officials on Wednesday and is due to be arraigned on Friday. If convicted as charged he could face up to 225 years to life in prison, the statement said.

His attorney, Irwin Mark Bledstein, could not immediately be contacted for comment on Thursday.

After Detail’s arrest on Wednesday, Bledstein said in a statement: “I am quite certain he will enter a not guilty plea and contest to the fullest all of these allegations.”

Detail won a Grammy in 2014 for co-writing the Beyonce and Jay-Z hit “Drunk in Love.” He has also worked with Jennifer Lopez, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj.