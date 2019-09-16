Ric Ocasek, singer for The Cars, dies at 75: reports

FILE PHOTO: Producer Ric Ocasek arrives at the 2015 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Bob Dylan in Los Angeles, California February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

(Reuters) - Ric Ocasek, lead singer of the 1980s hook-heavy hitmakers The Cars, has died at the age of 75, New York media reported on Sunday.

Ocasek’s death was reported by NBC 4 New York and the New York Post. Reuters could not immediately confirm those reports.

A New York Police spokesman said that a 75-year-old male was found unresponsive at a townhouse on 19th street in the city at approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday and pronounced dead at the scene.

The spokesman declined to say if the deceased was identified as Ocasek.