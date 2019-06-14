Denver Broncos owner Bowlen dies after Alzheimer's struggle

FILE PHOTO: Pat Bowlen, owner of the Denver Broncos, arrives to continue negotiations between the National Football League (NFL) and the National Football League Players' Association (NFLPA) in Washington March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

(Reuters) - Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen died after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease, his family and team said on Friday.

Bowlen, 75, passed on Thursday night peacefully at home, surrounded by relatives, his family said in a statement. Bowlen bought the Broncos in 1984 and helped guide the team to seven Super Bowl matches in 30 years at the helm.

He stepped down from the team’s day-to-day operations in 2014 because of his ailment.