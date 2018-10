SEATTLE (Reuters) - Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen said on Monday he had started treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, the same disease he overcame in 2009.

FILE PHOTO: Feb 2, 2014; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen on the field before Super Bowl XLVIII against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports