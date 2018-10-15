Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) co-founder Paul Allen, who had been suffering from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a form of cancer, passed away at the age of 65 on Monday, his family said.

Seattle Seahawks owner and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen takes a photo prior to ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Allen had said earlier this month that he had started treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, the same type of cancer he overcame nine years ago.

Slideshow (3 Images)

Born in Seattle, Allen attended Washington State University for two years before dropping out to co-found Microsoft in 1975 with Bill Gates, a friend of his from high school.

Allen, who left Microsoft in 1983, set up investment firm Vulcan Inc in 1986 to manage his multibillion-dollar portfolio.

“Paul Allen’s contributions to our company, our industry and to our community are indispensable,” Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said in a statement. “As co-founder of Microsoft, in his own quiet and persistent way, he created magical products, experiences and institutions, and in doing so, he changed the world.”

Allen, who ranked 44th on Forbes magazine’s 2018 list of billionaires with a $20.5 billion fortune, was a major benefactor in Seattle, funding everything from libraries and universities to brain research.

His investments include ownership stakes in several professional sports teams, including the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers, NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Sounders FC of Major League Soccer.