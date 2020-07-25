Fleetwood Mac blues guitarist Peter Green is dead at 73: Associated Press

FILE PHOTO: Rarely seen guitarist Peter Green, of the original Fleetwood Mac band, performs his original song "Black Magic Woman" with Carlos Santana (not seen) following Santana's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation's Thirteenth Annual Induction Dinner at New York's Waldorf Astoria Hotel, U.S., January 12, 1998. REUTERS/File Photo

(Reuters) - Fleetwood Mac guitarist and co-founder of the influential rock group Peter Green has died at age 73, the Associated Press reported on Saturday, citing a statement from Green’s lawyers.

The law firm Swan Turton said in a statement that Green had died in his sleep this weekend, AP reported. The firm did not immediately return Reuters’ request for comment.

Green, born in London, was one of original four members of the band founded in 1967 and was one of eight members to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

Tributes from Green’s British rock peers and admiring fans poured in on Twitter on Saturday, remembering him as one of the most talented guitarists of his generation.

“An Artist I Truly Loved & Admired…He Was A Breathtaking Singer, Guitarist & Composer,” tweeted British rock band Whitesnake singer David Coverdale.

“God bless the ineffable Peter Green, one of the unsung heroes of musical integrity, innovation and spirit,” British singer-songwriter Cat Stevens tweeted.

Green left the band in 1970, around the time he was using psychedelic drugs and struggling with schizophrenia, according to Fleetwood Mac’s website.

His talent and unique tone on the guitar inspired legendary blues artist B.B. King to say, “He has the sweetest tone I ever heard; he was the only one who gave me the cold sweats,” the band’s website states.