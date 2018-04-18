In singer Prince's death, Minnesota prosecutor decides whether to file charges

(Reuters) - A Minnesota prosecutor will on Thursday announce whether anyone will be criminally charged in the death of pop star Prince, who died two years ago from an opioid overdose, authorities said.

FILE PHOTO: Prince performs during the halftime show of the NFL's Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami, Florida, U.S., February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Carver County Attorney Mark Metz will hold a news conference to announce his charging decision following an investigation, the Carver County Attorney’s office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Prince, 57, was found dead at his Paisley Park complex near Minneapolis on April 21, 2016. The official cause of death was a self-administered overdose of the painkiller fentanyl, but no prescriptions were found for the powerful drug which is 50 times stronger than heroin.

Police investigating Prince’s death found numerous opioids in the singer’s home. According to court documents released in April 2017, they had not identified where or who supplied the dose of fentanyl that caused his death.