March 20, 2018 / 1:49 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Arise Sir Ringo: Beatles drummer knighted at Buckingham Palace

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr was knighted at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday and joked with reporters afterwards: “I expect you to use my title.”

FILE PHOTO - Musician Ringo Starr gestures at fans at a "Peace & Love" event to celebrate Starr's 77th birthday in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The 77-year-old, originally from Liverpool and now based in Los Angeles, was honored for his services to music in Queen Elizabeth’s New Year’s honors list.

Ringo, real name Richard Starkey, joined Paul McCartney, George Harrison and John Lennon in the Beatles as a replacement drummer for Pete Best in 1962 and occasionally sang lead vocals, notably in “Yellow Submarine” and “With a Little Help from my Friends.”

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a Beatle in 1988 and again in 2015 for his solo career after the group split up.

McCartney was knighted 21 years ago and Tuesday’s ceremony came 53 years after the Beatles received MBEs in 1965.

Accompanied by his wife, Barbara Bach, Ringo was knighted by Prince William with a ceremonial sword to become Sir Richard Starkey.

“I don’t know how to use this (title) properly,” he said as he showed the medal to a BBC reporter after the ceremony, “but I expect you to use it.”

Reporting by Stephen Addison, editing by Andy Bruce

