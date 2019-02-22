Singer R. Kelly charged with sexual abuse: court records

FILE PHOTO: U.S. vocalist, songwriter and producer R. Kelly performs on the final day of the St Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival at Pigeon Island National Landmark, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Grammy-winning singer R. Kelly was charged on Friday with multiple counts of criminal sexual abuse, following years of allegations of sexual misconduct, according to court documents posted online.

The 52-year-old R&B singer was charged in Cook County, Illinois, with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, according to the documents.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kimberly Foxx was scheduled to announce charges against Kelly at a news conference at 3 p.m. ET on Friday in Chicago, her office said in a statement.

An attorney for the singer did not immediately return a call or email seeking comment.